Dear Oppa: For an Indian NCTzen, NCT feels just like home; says leader Taeyong is her role model

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Tijeli Debbarma from India dedicates her sweet letter to NCT. Read her letter below.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: April 14, 2021 02:04 pm
With four different sub units under one, it’s not easy to choose one person from the 23 member group NCT. Especially when all of them are charming and talented! Debuted in 2016, Taeyong has always been regarded among the best leaders in the K-Pop industry. His hard work, his talent and his ability to manage a group of 23 young men. But he does it, all thanks to the members incredible hard work too! 

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tijeli Debbarma from India to NCT. Read here.

 

Dear oppa ,

 

I'm Tijeli Debbarma from Northeast India. I have a been into kpop  since 2018 .

Since late 2019 I've been so much into NCT .  I wish to thank NCT's members for being my source of inspiration , I've become so much brighter after I've known them , the reason was they really make me feel like home whenever I watch them .It was an endearing experience to be an NCTzen.

 

And the lockdown had been so much refreshing indeed because of them . Especialy Ive got a deep impression on Taeyong ,the leader of the group . He has become one person that I look up too. And now he is my Role model . They've encourage and inspire me so much that have a positive impact on my present lifestyle . I really want to thank them on behalf of every NCTzen and I'll support them and will always be rooting for them in the coming future.

 

Also Read: Dear Oppa: An Indian EXO L expresses her love for EXO; says her daughter’s favourite member is Kai

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

