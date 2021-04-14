Dear Oppa: For an Indian NCTzen, NCT feels just like home; says leader Taeyong is her role model

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Tijeli Debbarma from India dedicates her sweet letter to NCT. Read her letter below.

With four different sub units under one, it’s not easy to choose one person from the 23 member group NCT. Especially when all of them are charming and talented! Debuted in 2016, Taeyong has always been regarded among the best leaders in the K-Pop industry. His hard work, his talent and his ability to manage a group of 23 young men. But he does it, all thanks to the members incredible hard work too!

Dear oppa ,

I'm Tijeli Debbarma from Northeast India. I have a been into kpop since 2018 .

Since late 2019 I've been so much into NCT . I wish to thank NCT's members for being my source of inspiration , I've become so much brighter after I've known them , the reason was they really make me feel like home whenever I watch them .It was an endearing experience to be an NCTzen.

And the lockdown had been so much refreshing indeed because of them . Especialy Ive got a deep impression on Taeyong ,the leader of the group . He has become one person that I look up too. And now he is my Role model . They've encourage and inspire me so much that have a positive impact on my present lifestyle . I really want to thank them on behalf of every NCTzen and I'll support them and will always be rooting for them in the coming future.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

