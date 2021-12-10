Dear Oppa: An Indian NCTzen requests NCT 127 to always ‘stick together’

NCT 127 are known for their powerful dances and mind-boggling music but their fans know them for their goofy, kind-hearted and sweet personality. They work together like family and it shows in their music. Each member possesses a part of the puzzle that makes the group whole. Like the NCTzen today, we, too, wish they always stick together!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Rajo from India to NCT 127. Read her letter below.

Dear NCT 127,

I know I am bad with words and I'm sure I won't be truly successful in expressing how much I love you but if this get approved then I hope it would bring a smile on your face.

It was a year or two back I used to quite a different person who would be neglected and got no one to flew to whenever love and affection was needed. Then I found a group of 9 boys who changed me totally and that's no one except ya'll, NCT127!



5 years did pass by though I was not there from the first and its quite a regret. Time was hard sometimes happy, people acted soft or sometimes pushed them backwards. Still ya'll didn't lose hope and ran after your dreams. Homesick you 9 practised for hours and hours and that's what made you world stars with fans from 82 countries, numerous achievements, topping in your fields and so on. Probably years from now, you'll be old and I'll be the one I dream of (hopefully) but the bond of love and affection would stay the same. The string which holds us together will never be tron off. I know we're two worlds apart and I don't know if we'll ever meet but just remember that I'll be always there.

Whenever I'm sad I put a headphone with Promise you bursting out in my ear and I could feel my head in the clouds , heart soaring high . Is this love? Ofc . I saw many people asking you to marry them but you know what we have is more than that. I don't know if the letter is cringy or funny but I would request you that never distance yourselves from each other. Smile together always. Nct127 to me is what which stayed with me in the darkest of nights, in the gloominess of the rainy days, motivation to achieve everything , in conclusion my "home".

p.s ily all so so so much stay healthy and well . all the best for MAMA2021 and NCT2021 . Ik ya'll will slay.

From rajo,

India

