Dear Oppa: An Indian pens a sweet letter in hopes to get in touch with the Hallyu Heartthrob, Ji Chang Wook

The superstar ‘Healer’ actor Ji Chang Wook has been melting fans’ hearts since he set foot in front of the camera! His recent drama ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020), showed that his charms and visuals only age like fine wine. He’s not only an actor but a singer who has lent his beautiful voice to many OSTs. The actor-singer has also made his mark in the world of musicals! Some of the hit dramas in his roster are ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘The K2’ (2016) ‘Empress Ki’ (2013), among many others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Jiya Sharma from India to Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

Dear Ji Chang-wook oppa,

I started watching k-dramas a few years back. I stumbled upon your drama “suspicious partner”which is one of my favourite dramas and since then I have been watching all of your dramas. I really love you. I am writing this letter in hopes that you might read it and get in touch with me. That would be my best day. I love how your life is so personal and no matter how much we search up your personal life we can never really get to know you. I really relate to a lot as your personal and professional life is unrelated. My favourite show you have acted in is “Melting me softly” it is an amazing K-drama. I don’t like action as a genre but you were starring in “K2” so I obviously watched it and liked it a lot so now I think I can start watching action . I really Love you and I hardly say this to anyone except my mother but you are absolutely amazing.I really wish I could know you out of the acting world. seeing you acting and everything you have raised up my standards . Lots of love , all the best<3 :)

Also Read: BTS' V declared as the most followed artist overall on Spotify in the last 24 hours

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.