Dear Oppa: An Indian Shawol believes SHINee’s Taemin is the reason for her smile

Taemin is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor and dancer. He debuted at age 14 as a member of the group SHINee in May 2008, and his subsequent successes and artistic impact have led him to being called the ‘Idol's Idol’. He began his acting career in 2009, as Junsu in the MBC comedy ‘Tae Hee, Hye Kyo, Ji Hyun’. In 2019, he became a member of SM Entertainment's supergroup SuperM.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kavya from India to SHINee’s Taemin. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa

I came to know about SHINee this year after the group's comeback. The moment I saw you, I felt happy. Onew is also as cute as you, still you are really adorable. I think SHINee and Shawols have their own world filled with love and no hate. If SHINee WORLD existed in reality, it would be the most peaceful world. As a new Shawol, I got connected to all four of you in a very short span of time and you are my favourite artist in k-pop. Because of you I got to know many incredible artists like EXO, NCT ( through Super M) . You were the reason for the smile on my face. Whenever I see you, my smile automatically comes on my face. And now that you are in the military, I miss you but I still pray for your safe return. Lastly, thank you for all your efforts and hardwork you put in for us. I will always support you,Minho,Key and Onew.

Taemari saranghaeyo!!

Kavya from INDIA

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.