Dear Oppa: An Indian Shawol expresses her concern for SHINee’s Taemin during his military service

Taemin is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor and dancer. He debuted at age 14 as a member of the group SHINee in May 2008, and his subsequent successes and artistic impact have led him to being called the ‘Idol's Idol’. He began his acting career in 2009, as Junsu in the MBC comedy ‘Tae Hee, Hye Kyo, Ji Hyun’. In 2019, he became a member of SM Entertainment's supergroup SuperM.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shriya from India to SHINee’s Taemin. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Taemin,

Hope you're doing fine in the military. I saw your videos which were uploaded from there. I saw you wearing the uniform and you look much healthier than before. The work schedules must have been tiring for you as you are continuously involved in Shinee's events, your solo albums, and now you are also part of SuperM, the Avengers of Kpop. SM entertainment is so blessed to have a soul as pure as you. Your smile enlightens my day and has such a soothing effect that I get why they call you baby cheese and the golden maknae. And when you are on stage your expressions and dance literally kill me. I look forward to your performances and MVs each day. Oppa, dont worry, fans like me will wait for your albums and MVs till you return. It's really tough to give up everything till you serve in the military and also there's this fear that the fans might forget you. But oppa we are here for you. So eat well, sleep well and come back soon we love you~~!!

Your loving fan for life,

Shriya kushwaha

India

Also Read: Jay Park and Wiz Khalifa’s collaborative track ‘Break Your Heart’ to be released on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.