Dear Oppa: An Indian Shawol feels SM Entertainment 'is so blessed to have a soul as pure as' SHINee's Taemin

From the first time we laid eyes on him in the iconic Replay MV, Shawols were certain that SHINee's Taemin was going to capture our hearts from the very get-go. Besides being SHINee's ultimate maknae with his superior vocal and dancing skills, Taemin is also a part of SuperM while enjoying a successful solo career, defying K-pop boundaries with experimental music. The idol of your idols is currently enlisted in the military but Shawols' love for him has increased in multifold.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shriya Kushwaha from India to Taemin. Read her letter below:

Dear Lee Taemin,

Hope you're doing fine in the military. I saw your videos which were uploaded from there. I saw you wearing the uniform and you look much healthy than before. The work schedules must have been tiring for you as you are continuously involved in SHINee's events, your solo albums, and now you are also part of SuperM, the Avengers of K-pop. SM entertainment is so blessed to have a soul as pure as you. Your smile enlightens my day and has such a soothing effect that I get now why they call you Baby Cheese and the Golden Maknae. And when you are on stage, your expressions and dance literally kill me. I look forward to your performances and MVs each day. Oppa, don't worry, fans like me will wait for your albums and MVs till you return. It's really tough to give up everything till you serve in the military and also there's this fear that the fans might forget you. But Oppa, we are here for you. So eat well, sleep well and comeback soon. We love you~~!!

Your loving fan for life,

Shriya Kushwaha

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

