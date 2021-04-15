Dear Oppa: An Indian Song Joong Ki fan hopes to cross paths with him someday; loves his graceful performances

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Nehal from India dedicates her sweet letter to the actor Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nehal from India to the talented actor Song Joong Ki. Read here.

Dearest Song Joong ki,

Yeoboseyo

Firstly, I wish this letter someday, somehow you will read even for a second... That would be the happiest moment for me.

I have started K-drama on OTT platform with CLOY, then I watched GOBLIN, these were recommended series.

I was looking for next K-Drama to watch on OTT, and I saw the preview of Descendants Of The Sun. To be honest I was very unsure first but anyway I started watching just because I saw YOU in the preview.

The charming, the romantic, the sensitive yet serious character you played in the series took all of my attention. When the series was coming to the end I was literally sad because I wanted to see you for forever !!!

Even while you are playing the role perfectly onscreen, I can see your very innocent, good human being, adorable and calm face.

I have list of K-Dramas which are good to watch on OTTs but I couldn't start any of it because I can't miss you watching, so I watched 'The Nice Guy'/The Innocent Man'. After this series again the hunt was for your series, I started Vincenzo !! I got covid now so this series is quiet distracting me and making me happy !! And that's all thanks to you and your team

Let me watch you in your every series with your graceful performance, I wish you will get all you want !!! Also, I wish I cross your path someday even to see you in real for once

From - The one Who can see through your eyes even on screen

(Well that's what I feel you can laugh atleast )

Namaste From India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

