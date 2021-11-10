Dear Oppa: An Indian STAY asks Stray Kids' Hyunjin to ‘learn from errors’ and to ‘always believe in oneself’

Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000 in Seoul, South Korea. He is the main dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist and the visual. Hyunjin is known as the ‘dance machine’ and one of the most humorous members. He had taken a hiatus from the group for the last four months and is finally back as ‘OT8’. This Indian STAY described the feelings all the other STAYs had during his hiatus.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nishita from India to Stray Kid’s Hyunjin. Read her letter below.

Dear Hyunjin oppa

Before anything else 'WELCOME BACK HYUNJINAH'. This is Nishita B from India. I really want to thank you for existing. Thank you so much for coming back to your loving stays. We missed you, we waited for you, we prayed for your well-being and we made a promise to ourselves to wait for you as long as it takes no matter what. The waiting was indeed painful and at times we did get desperate but it was even harder for us to imagine how you were coping up with everything. The fact that you might be hurting broke our hearts. We missed your vlives, we missed your tiny english, we missed your dance, rap, we missed your comforting words to us, we missed you singing during vlives, we missed your beautiful smile and laughter, we missed every single thing, we missed our drama llama so much that it hurt. I feel blessed and I just want to thank you for bringing happiness into my life. Thank you for coming into my life and reducing the loneliness and sadness. Whenever I see your face, a wave of happiness touches my heart. All I know is, you are the person who never fails to make me smile. Life is full of ups and downs, good times and bad times. People make mistakes, it's human nature. I made a lot of mistakes I'm not proud of. We all make mistakes, have struggles and even regret things in our past. But living is a process of developing oneself and as long as we realise our mistakes and truly reflect upon it that is what really matters. It is important to learn from our errors and move on coz life goes on. Remember that no one is perfect and let yourself move forward. Let go of all the emotions that weigh you down. Don't let the negativity affect you, ignore people who threaten your joy & keep those who believe in you and are always there for you closer. You've been doing great and I'm so proud of you. I'm sorry for everything you had to go through but it's never too late to start over. Keep working hard like you always do and keep climbing the ladder of success. I'll cheer for you and support you always. THE BEST IS YET TO COME JINNIE, KEEP FIGHTING!!! YOU CAN DO IT! When I joined the fandom you were already on hiatus and it hurt me so much that I can't express. I was eagerly waiting for you to come back and make this world a better place to live in, for me. I became a stay very recently but I promise you that I'll be there by your side and support stray kids always. I wish you all the very best for the upcoming projects. I wish you success and happiness. Stay blessed and happy! You're always in my thoughts and I wish the best for you. Take care of yourself and never let that beautiful smile fade away, your happiness matters!

Hyunjin oppa saranghae<3

I'm pretty sure the next comeback is gonna break the internet and all the records as well. May God bless y'all!

Stray kids world domination

Stray kids everywhere all around the world

Hyunjin ah fighting!

Stay kids fighting!

PS : You might cringe a lot but I had to let it all out I'm sorry haha

Lots of love and luck

Indian stay

