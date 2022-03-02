Dear Oppa: An Indian STAY calls Stray Kids’ Bang Chan an inspiration

Born Christopher Bang, Bang Chan debuted as the leader of JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids, in March 2018. Along with being the leader of the group, Bang Chan is also the lead vocalist, lead dancer, composer, lyricist, and rapper for Stray Kids. Prior to his official debut, Bang Chan passed a local audition in Australia for JYP Entertainment, leading him to move to Korea at the age of 13 to train under the agency.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pritha from India, to Stray Kids’ Bang Chan. Read their letter below.

Dear Bang Chan Oppa,

It hasn't been long since I've become a STAY. But the moment I realised you and 7 of your brothers are becoming my safe place, I've decided to STAY with you longer than the life of a banyan tree.

Your smile, dance, voice, music gives me hope and brings light to my face. Is it a coincidence or fate? As whenever I'm returning home alone from a hectic day, you come to VLive with ‘Chan's Room’ episodes and it's difficult to put exact words for the feelings of comfort you give me as if it's a way of you telling me that I am not alone anymore.

I've been listening to SKZ songs from last year but you came into my life as a blessing when I needed you the most. I was in a difficult situation with my studies and career from January 2022. I was losing hope. Then I saw you smiling and singing the way you always wanted and it made me realise that if your long years of struggle have been fruitful, then I can brace up and do my hard work to reach the success point I want in my life.

I thank you with my whole heart for helping me find my way. You are an inspiration.

I fell in love with you and realised this love is Golden. Just pure happiness radiates as a golden light from your existence.

The last thing that I want to tell you, for now, is, please don't be hard on yourself always. You are an amazing human being who takes care of his beloved group members and the people around you with his whole heart. Don't stay awake at night too much cause it harms your health, you know that right? Take some rest too with healthy food. You have a handsome soul too, so don't be shy or think that you don't deserve to be on the ‘100 Most Handsome Faces 2022’ list. You deserve all the happiness and successes in your life.

I hope I can attend a fanmeet or concert to meet you and your dearest little brothers soon.

Thank you Stray Kids for doing the hard work and presenting us with great music and content.

~#lovestay, Pritha

