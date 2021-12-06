Dear Oppa: An Indian Stay calls Stray Kids’ leader Bangchan her ‘safe place’

Bangchan or Christopher Bang was born on October 3, 1997 in Seoul, South Korea. He is the leader, producer, songwriter, composer, lead vocalist, rapper and dancer of Stray Kids. In 2010, at the age of 13, he passed a local audition in Australia for the K-pop label JYP Entertainment. Despite his young age, he moved to Korea to train at JYPE.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sonia from India to Stray Kids’ Bangchan. Read her letter below.

Dear bangchan ,

It hasn't been much long since I became a Stay , but ever since I did , I can't get enough . Especially my oppa, chan . Chan you are the best leader skz can ever have . The way you work hard , staying up all night , always giving your hundred% is what inspires me . Your affectionate personality draws me towards you . You are my safe place . Chan you have never failed to comfort stays with your sweetest and kindest words . Please take good care of yourself. We will always look out for you chan , I'm very much thankful for your existence

Sonia

