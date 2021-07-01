Dear Oppa: An Indian STAY encourages STRAY KIDS Hyunjin to stay strong and feel the love from all his fans

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Thanusika from India dedicates her sweet letter to the courageous Hyunjin from STRAY KIDS. Read her letter below.

Hyunjin is known as the ‘dance machine’ and one of the most humorous members. He had taken a hiatus from the group for the last four months and is finally back as ‘OT8’. This Indian STAY described the feelings all the other STAYs had during his hiatus.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Thanusika from India to Hyunjin from STRAY KIDS. Read her letter below.

Hello Hyunjin Oppa,

I hope you are fine Oppa. I think you had a very hard times, I feel so sorry that I couldn't be with you at that time and I am so happy that you are coming back again, we all STAYs waited for you so long, literally counted the days without you hits so hard. I cried so hard when I watched the video of you crying saying to Stays not to leave you at any time, surely Oppa we won't leave you no matter what happens we are here for you... I really love you so much, I can't really express how much.

I really love and adore STRAY KIDS a lot.... I really wanted to meet you all at least once in my life before my last breath. You all are my happiness, I can't imagine my life without STRAY KIDS. I don't know whether this letter will reach you or not but I am sure my love for you all will never decrease. Actually I love you all even more than the place of idols... Whenever I am going through hard times, STRAY KIDS’ songs make me feel hyped and loved. STRAY KIDS are my inspiration. Don't leave Stays at anytime please. No matter what, we (Stays) will always support and shower STRAY KIDS with lots and lots of love. Thank you all for being a part of my life. ‘STRAY KIDS Make Me STAY.’

Your admirer,

Thanusika (from India)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

