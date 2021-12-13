Dear Oppa: An Indian Stay is extremely thankful to have found Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group won ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ on June 3, awarding them their own reality show as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show for their comeback.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nancy from India to Stray Kids. Read her letter below.

To stray kids:

I'm so thankful that I found you guys, cause you all make my world brighter and happier. I will always keep supporting you guys till the very end. Thanks for working so hard . You all deserve so much love . Each one of you is so talented that it can't be compared to any other person . You all make me feel like home just so safe and comfy. I feel so proud and lucky to call myself a stay. LOVE YOU ALL !

From, Nancy

Also Read: SEVENTEEN’s talented member and producer Woozi to release first solo mixtape on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.