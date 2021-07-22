Dear Oppa: A Turkish STAY hopes to meet Stray Kids soon and make them smile

Stray Kids are known as the most versatile group in the 4th Kpop Generation as they owned the EDM and ‘noisy’ tracks with gusto and came up with some absolute bangers! Each member serves their own vocal and performance purpose but what makes them different is that they have all rounders as well. Bangchan and Han are resident rappers but sing amazingly as well. They have created trends and new pedestals for music even before their debut, which truly makes them extraordinary.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ilknur Topal from Turkey to Stray Kids. Read her letter below.

Hello Stray Kids,

Always thank you for everything. Even thank you for your smile. Whenever I'm unhappy, I immediately say to myself, "I should open a photo of Chan smiling or a photo of all the members smiling" and that's what really makes me happy. We will always look at the same sky and walk together on the same road. I hope to learn Korean and Korean fast and join the Fan Meeting one day. I hope you read this letter and fit the sun in your smile…

Ilknur Topal

Also Read: Stray Kids finally come back to greet fans on V Live as OT8, Hyunjin and Stray Kids trends on Twitter.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.