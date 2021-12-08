Dear Oppa: An Indian Stay hopes Stray Kids’ Hyunjin takes care and doesn’t overwork himself

Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000 in Seoul, South Korea. He is the main dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist and the visual. Hyunjin is known as the ‘dance machine’ and one of the most humorous members. He had taken a hiatus from the group for the last four months and is finally back as ‘OT8’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ahana from India to Stray Kids’ Hyunjin. Read her letter below.

Dear Hyunjin

It has been a long time since I have became Stay, soon it's going to be my 4th year with them (it's next month only). Yk I can't get enough of you to explain. The Love Of My Life. I never thought any boy would ever make my heart go crazy. None but you did that to me! The boy who makes me the blushing mess. Words can't explain my love and emotions for you. I just want you to know that you are loved, please don't ever look down upon yourself and always know that you are worth it. Boy you makes my heart beat fast with all your silliness, charm, and the pure love for STAYs. Boo, You Are My Drama Llama. And idc whatever they say about you. CAUSE I BELIEVE YOU ARE MY ONLY ONE. I LOVE YOU THE MOST. You are the Kindest and Sweetest Hooman. Maybe for you I am just a Stay who lives hundreds miles away but for me you are my "HAPPY PLACE" , "MY COMFORT ZONE". No one understands me like you do. I am very much thankful to you. Not even this Lockdown situation but your hiatus was the hardest time period in my life that I have luckily survived. Only I know how much I cried for you. That time even a little newz about you would make me insane, like " Is my Hyunnie back?" , "Is my Hyunnie doing well?" So many questions were there, bit no one was there to answer. And that when you finally returned from your Hiatus my heart felt at easy. Side note : Hey Boo,

I hope you are doing well. Boo, eat properly, rest properly and don't overworked yourself, ok!

From Aahana Roy

