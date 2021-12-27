Dear Oppa: An Indian Stay pens a beautiful poem dedicating to Stray Kids’ Lee Know

Lee Know was born in Gimpo, South Korea. He is the main dancer, vocalist, and sub-rapper of the group Stray Kids. Known to be the mom of the group, he has all the sass but when it comes down to taking care of the members, he goes the whole way! Like the Stay writing the letter, many of his fans find comfort in his sweet smile, voice and charms.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Chris T Esther from India to Stray Kids’ Lee Know. Read her letter below.

Meet the stray Kids' Minho

Also goes by the name Lee Know

He sings just like a pro

He'd smash if given a solo.

His smile is addictive, oh !

His charm, I'd like to borrow.

He's the one I like to follow.

I know he has more to grow

And he will do it tomorrow.

I think he likes to play UNO.

His 3 cats are his life, you know ?

He's terrifying when angry, oh no !

But what would SKZ do without Minho ?

If you ask me, I'll say I don't know

Stay won't move on without him, I know

As he's the one and only Lee Know.

Yours sincerely,

Chris T Esther

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.