Dear Oppa: An Indian Stay remarks that Stray Kids’ Bangchan taught her kindness through his gestures

Bangchan or Christopher Bang was born on October 3, 1997 in Seoul, South Korea. He is the leader, producer, songwriter, composer, lead vocalist, rapper and dancer of Stray Kids. In 2010, at the age of 13, he passed a local audition in Australia for the K-pop label JYP Entertainment. Despite his young age, he moved to Korea to train at JYPE.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shruti from India to Stray Kids’ Bangchan. Read her letter below.

Dear Bang Chan,

I still vividly remember the first video that made me a fan of yours. Even though it's the 21st century, talking about periods is not something what many men do, leave alone a male kpop idol. But YOU did. Fearlessly! Not caring about how controversial it might turn out to be. Little did I know that one video would change my life for the better. From being a naive 13 year old teen who left his country and trained hard for 7 years to becoming the leader of one of the most popular 4th Gen groups, you've proved time and again that you're indeed the "best leader". Your genius and talent never ceases to amaze and inspire me. The dedication you have towards your profession, your members and your fans is everything. "Chan's Room" has now become a comfort place for me and I would be lying if I say I do not wait for the weekends for those "big hugs". If I had to name one thing that I learned from you then that would be "kindness". The way you genuinely care for every single individual around you, make them feel comfortable and most importantly put them before yourself, not only shows your big heart but also how compassionate you are as a person. From encouraging us to be proud of the little demon that resides within us to comforting us by saying it's okay to cry and let it out to giving tips on how to deal with stress and anxiety, you've truly been a Guardian angel for us Stays. Honestly, I could go on talking about how much your kindness has given me the strength to endure these hard times, not just me but Stays and every other person who looks up to you. I truly hope that the next time you take a Buzzfeed quiz, the answer to "Do you love yourself?" would be a genuine YES accompanied with that dimpled smile. Sending you lots of warm hugs and hot chocolate. Till the last "STEP OUT"!

Love,

Shruti

India

Also Read: The World of the Married’s Park Hae Joon molds into a jobless comic writer in new posters for upcoming drama

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.