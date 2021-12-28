Dear Oppa: An Indian Stay’s heart resides in ‘the world of Stray Kids’ Bangchan’s dreams, hopes and ambition’

Bangchan or Christopher Bang was born on October 3, 1997 in Seoul, South Korea. He is the leader, producer, songwriter, composer, lead vocalist, rapper and dancer of Stray Kids. In 2010, at the age of 13, he passed a local audition in Australia for the K-pop label JYP Entertainment. Despite his young age, he moved to Korea to train at JYPE.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Udeesha from India to Stray Kids’ Bangchan. Read her letter below.

My heart resides in the world of your dreams — that place is so dear to me, like it’s my home. And it might just be. Your ambitions, your goals, your hardwork — it seems as if I can feel the frustration and the exhaustion on your behalf, sometimes. As if it’s me who is working towards them. You work tirelessly, just to satisfy us stays and to prove yourself and the boys to the world. After all, Stray Kids' World Domination isn’t a myth. But please, take care of yourself before anything else. All your work and efforts matter to us, but your health is our priority, just like it should be yours. I’;m not here to educate, but to support. You gotta keep smiling for yourself more than for anyone else. I heard that you feel like someone’s watching you when you try to sleep. Chan, if I could, I would sing to you to sleep, even though my voice isn’t the best thing to sleep to. I would wrap you up in blankets and give you hot chocolate and warm cuddles and bug bear hugs, just to make you feel safe and comfortable. Coming from a stranger, this might make you feel odd, but to me, you’re an integral part of my life. I cannot go a day without listening to your voice or seeing your cheerful, gorgeous smile at least once. Because I heard of motivation? You are that for me. I love you, and I’ll support you until the end of time. Even when you’re old and cannot move as easily as you do now, I’d cheer for you. That’s a promise.

Please take care of yourself and the boys, and eat well and keep warm! Let those dimples

show; we love your smile.

All the love,

Udeesha

