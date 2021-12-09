Dear Oppa: An Indian Stay says that Stray Kids’ Lee Know has the ‘sweetest voice they’ve ever heard’

Lee Know was born in Gimpo, South Korea. He is the main dancer, vocalist, and sub-rapper of the group Stray Kids. Known to be the mom of the group, he has all the sass but when it comes down to taking care of the members, he goes the whole way! Like the Stay writing the letter, many of his fans find comfort in his sweet smile, voice and charms.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Prapti from India to Stray Kids’ Lee Know. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Know,

I am neither good at writing nor at expressing my emotions, but if this letter is approved then I hope you will like what I have written for you. I still remember the first time I saw you. You legit gave me butterflies. Your voice is the sweetest sound I have heard. Everytime I watch you sing or dance I can't help but wonder "How can a person be this talented" . And of course you have a very special talent of clicking pictures, how can I not mention that. At some point in my life I was very sad and depressed but thanks to your posts and your songs I cheered up. You were my "Safe Place". God the way I'm whipped for your charms. I just wish for one thing, that is you may get every happiness you deserve. You came a long way, worked really hard and for this you deserve the world. I don't just admire you but I also respect you because you were one of those persons who made me realize hard work does pay off. In future I will also keep making stays proud. Don't be too hard on yourself. As always, be a mom of other members and look after them. You can do it! I love you. P.s. Give Sonnie Doongie Dori alot of love from me.

From Prapti

India

