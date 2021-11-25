Dear Oppa: An Indian STAY thanks Stray Kids for ‘existing on this planet’

Stray Kids is a boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. At the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, it was announced that Stray Kids would be joining ATEEZ and The Boyz on the inaugural season of ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, a Mnet boy group competition show. BtoB, iKon and SF9 were later confirmed as participants as well. On May 28, 2021, the band released a song for the final round of the competition titled ‘Wolfgang’. The group won the program on June 3, awarding them their own reality show as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show for their comeback.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Vaishnavi from India to Stray Kids. Read her letter below.

Dear stray kids,

We all have been through hard times in the past few years. A piece of motivation was much needed to everyone. And for me it was you. I really wish you'd actually read this. I AM SO SO GRATEFUL TO STRAY KIDS! I WANNA THANKYOU FOR EXISTING ON THIS PLANET!! we stays will always and always love you!! Thankyou for always being there for me always and Istg I'd be the happiest to meet y'all!!. Bangchan who is literally "the leader" one could ever ask for! We love you always and always chan!! Thank you!! Lee Minho "the rabbit and dance machine" we lysm minho!! Thank you!! Seo changbin "our dwaekki" we love you and your rap too!! Thank you!! Hwang hyunjin "the powerhouse and llma of skz" we absolutely love you!! Thank you!!

Han ji sung "the quokka" we love you honey!! Thank you!! Lee Felix literally angel with a devil voice thankyou lixie! We love you!! Kim seungmin! "Puppy uwu" seungmo we love you!! Thank you!! Yang jeongin "the best maknae" our maknae is growing up so quick! We love you!! Thank you!! THANK YOU! to each and every member of stray kids for being a part of stray kids and literally existing!! We love you and will be there for you no matter what!! Sending all my love!!

~indian stay <3

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.