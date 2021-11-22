Dear Oppa: An Indian Stay thanks Stray Kids’ Hyunjin for ‘coming back to his loving and caring fans’

Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000 in Seoul, South Korea. He is the main dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist and the visual. Hyunjin is known as the ‘dance machine’ and one of the most humorous members. He had taken a hiatus from the group for the last four months and is finally back as ‘OT8’. This Indian STAY described the feelings all the other STAYs had during his hiatus.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nishita B from India to Stray Kids’ Hyunjin. Read her letter below.

Dear Hyunjin Oppa

This is Nishita B from India. I really want to thank you for existing. Thank you so much for coming back to your loving stays. We missed you, we waited for you, we prayed for your well-being and we made a promise to ourselves to wait for you as long as it takes no matter what. The wait was indeed painful and at times we did get desperate but it was even harder for us to imagine how you were coping up with everything. The fact that you might be hurting broke our hearts. We missed your vlives, we missed your tiny english, we missed your dance, rap, we missed your comforting words to us, we missed you singing during vlives, we missed your beautiful smile and laughter, we missed every single thing, we missed our drama llama so much that it hurt.

I feel blessed and I just want to thank you for bringing happiness into my life. Thank you for coming into my life and reducing the loneliness and sadness. Whenever I see your face, a wave of happiness touches my heart. All I know is, you are the person who never fails to make me smile. Life is full of ups and downs, good times and bad times. People make mistakes, it's a human nature. I made a lot of mistakes I'm not proud of. We all make mistakes, have struggles and even regret things in our past. But living is a process of developing oneself and as long as we realise our mistakes and truly reflect upon it that is what really matters. It is important to learn from our errors and move on coz life goes on. Remember that no one is perfect and let yourself move forward. Don't let the negativity affect you, ignore people who threaten your joy & keep those who believe in you closer. You've been doing great and I'm so proud of you. I'm sorry for everything you had to go through. Keep working hard like you always do and keep climbing the ladder of success. I'll cheer for you and support you always. THE BEST IS YET TO COME JINNIE, KEEP FIGHTING!!! YOU CAN DO IT!

I'm an artist myself but I completely lost motivation to draw anything and trust me I haven't touched the pencil to sketch anything since the last 3 years. Watching you draw and the immense improvement that you've shown in these few months didn't fail to impress me. I was taken aback when I got to know that you started drawing in the month of January also you're a self taught artist. I couldn't believe my eyes because you're such a talented artist! You inspired me to draw again and you know the first thing I drew after so many years was a portrait of you haha. It's not as good as I used to make before but I promise you that I'll continue to draw and get back on track. Thank you so much for being my motivation! You're the reason I want to learn new things. You're an inspiration to many remember that! Being an idol didn't stop you from trying new things, taking out time for your own self. I've made quite a lot of changes in my life as well haha I'm no more the depressed lazy kid who used to cry to bed. I've developed as a human being and I'll have to give credits to you and stray kids only! Thank you so much for everything thank you for changing my life for good!

I became a stay very recently but I promise you that I'll be there by your side and support stray kids always. I wish you all the very best for the upcoming projects. I wish you success and happiness. Stay blessed and happy! You're always in my thoughts and I wish the best for you. Take care of yourself and never let that beautiful smile fade away, your happiness matters!

Hyunjin oppa saranghae<3 May God bless y'all!

Stray Kids World Domination

Stray Kids Everywhere All Around The World

Hyunjin ah fighting!

Stay Kids fighting!

Idk whether my letter will reach you or not. I hope it does someday. But anyway I want you to know that I love you and please be happy.

PS : You might cringe a lot but I had to let it all out I'm sorry haha

Lots of love and luck

Indian stay

Also Read: Did BTS' RM drop a major spoiler related to the 2022 Grammy Awards in recent OT7 V Live?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country and IG handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.