Dear Oppa: An Indian STAY writes about being proud of Stray Kids’ Bang Chan

Born Christopher Bang, Bang Chan debuted as the leader of JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids, in March 2018. Along with being the leader of the group, Bang Chan is also the lead vocalist, lead dancer, composer, lyricist, and rapper for Stray Kids. Prior to his official debut, Bang Chan passed a local audition in Australia for JYP Entertainment, leading him to move to Korea at the age of 13 to train under the agency.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Pari from India, to Stray Kids’ Bang Chan. Read their letter below.

Dear Oppa,

Thank you for all your hard work and for the concert. It was hard for STAYs to watch you cry like that, you know? But I am proud of you. Because you let out the emotions you held for maybe a long time and it is something that always needs guts. How did you become a grown-up man? Haha.

I have always known you will protect us, the members, the staff. I know you will never make us feel alone in our sadness. And don't worry, no one will make us cry. You know, there are times when some STAYs tell their stories and say that they feel sad. At times like that, all of us STAYs get together and make them feel better. Oppa, we all are family. You know, you can't always be the one who makes someone feel better right? We all are here. Another thing is, STAYs don't want you to be so hard on yourself. Oppa, you are still young. You don't need to put so much pressure on yourself. I know there will be a lot of problems which will pressurise you from time to time. We also know, we cannot help you completely but at least will be there to listen and give you a little pat on your shoulder to cheer you up. And of course, the kids will be there too.

Oppa!! STAYs will always STAY with you. YOU WILL JUST HAVE TO COME TO US WHEN YOU NEED SUPPORT.

Thank you and I love you

- from PARI (India)