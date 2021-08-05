Dear Oppa: An Indian TheB thanks and praises THE BOYZ for their hard work during ‘Kingdom’

THE BOYZ is a 11-member boy group under Cre.Ker Entertainment. The group consists of Sangyeon (Leader, Main Vocalist), Jacob (Lead Vocalist), Younghoon (Vocalist, Visual), Hyunjae (Lead Vocalist, Lead Dancer), Juyeon (Main Dancer, Vocalist, Visual), Kevin (Main Vocalist), New (Main Vocalist), Q (Main Dancer, Vocalist), Juhaknyeon (Lead Dancer, Vocalist, Rapper), Sunwoo (Main Rapper, Lead Dancer), and Eric (Maknae, Lead Dancer, Lead Rapper). Hwall departed from the group on October 22nd, 2019. THE BOYZ debuted on December 6th, 2017.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tina from India to THE BOYZ. Read her letter below.

Dear Boyz,

I want to say Thank you so much to you guys for making my life full of comfort. You guys did your very best during RTK and KD. Even if I can't feel the pain and pressure you felt during those periods, I can just say that you did a really good job. I Am an indian Deobi (TheB) who appreciates your works and music the most. Stay healthy and happy forever, always remember there's people who love you and care for you the most. Even if you are going through really hard times just remember and have a hope that it will all pass and we all can be happy again. Thank you so much for your efforts and hard work. I promise I will never leave you and I will listen to your music until the very end! Once again Thank you so much for everything!

Stay strong and healthy

Always be happy

Love from India

From Tina

