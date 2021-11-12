Dear Oppa: An Indian Treasure Maker became mesmerised with TREASURE’s Haruto ‘since day one’

TREASURE is a South Korean boy band formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through its reality-survival program YG Treasure Box (2018). The 12-piece group consists of members Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jungwoo and So Junghwan. Haruto is one of the rappers and dancers of the group and he is hard to miss due to his striking looks and deep voice.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Alankrita from India to Treasure’s Haruto. Read her letter below.

Dear Haruto

I am an obsessed Teume who loves you and Treasure. I am from India and is so mesmerized by your charm since day one. I know I sound filmy but when I saw you, I felt a sense of warmth and comfort by just seeing you which amazed me and made me realise that yes the one I was looking for is you. I know you don't know about me but I know that your presence is comfortable for me. You play such a big role in my life and I know you will do good in the future !!

I know this is too short but these are my true feelings for you and be healthy and be happy and take care of the other members. Just waiting for a comeback !! ( I know you answered this on the live hehe). And the last thing. Neomu Neomu Saranghaee Harutoyaa <3

FIGHTING !! I hope we meet soon

From Your Indian Teume Girl

Alankrita Rawat, New Delhi, India

