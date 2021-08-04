Dear Oppa: An Indian TREASURE MAKER praises TREASURE’s Hyunsuk for being the ‘ideal image of a leader’

Choi Hyunsuk is a rapper, song composer, songwitter, and singer from South Korea. He is a member of the YG Entertainment Boy Group TREASURE. He is the Leader and Rapper of TREASURE. His nicknames are Ddaeng, Jelly-Hyun, and Purple boy, and his favourite things are Fashion, Football, Hip Hop, and Songwriting. He was born in the city of Seoul, South Korea. In 2018, he participated in YG Entertainment's new survival show, YG Treasure Box. On January 25, 2019, he was announced as the seventh and final member of the boy group TREASURE. Due to scandals and other issues, TREASURE delayed their debut to August 7, 2020 with ‘Boy’, which became a wild success, as expected from a YG group.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nausheen Ahmad from India to TREASURE’s leader Hyunsuk. Read her letter below.

Dear Hyunsuk oppa,

Annyeong haseyo

Firstly, I want to tell you that you are my inspiration and an amazing person . You are the ideal image of a leader and you have all what it takes to be a good leader. Although I don't know if my words will reach out to you or not, I hope that you will read this one day . I want you to know that you are motivated to always move forward in life and no matter what happens in life ,we should never give up . It makes me happy to see you and all the treasure members smile. I want to smile too . I like treasure a lot and I wish that someday I will get a chance to meet you and all the treasure members . It is so heartwarming to see you taking care of your group members , supporting them , giving them advice . I love you all so much . I love Junkyu oppa's cuteness and the way he brightens up everyone's mood, how Jeong woo ssi sometimes becomes innocent, I can relate with him . and special mention of Asahi san's aegyo ,mashi nee- san's smile is so charming it makes me want to say kijoring , and I will pray for doyoung ssi and Jung hwan ssi's fast recovery . You both are so precious to teume . please get well soon and I wish for your health and safety.

So where was I ?? Oh yes !! Hyunsuk oppa ,I have a request for you and I hope that you will consider it . Please apologise to the rest of the members whose names I have not mentioned ,chho- song Hamnida treasure members love you all and you all are my special treasure . Please keep moving forward in Life and it is not my place to say that but I know you all will have a bright future . And hyunsuk oppa , please be my leader also,I want your guidance

With love Nausheen Ahmad State -Uttarakhand, India

Also Read: Dear Oppa: 2 Treasure Maker sisters from India share how TREASURE's music became a means of catharsis for them

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.