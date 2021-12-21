Dear Oppa: An Indian V.I.P gains peace and comfort from BIGBANG’s T.O.P’s ‘silly Instagram posts’

T.O.P is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor. He used to perform as an underground rapper before joining the record label YG Entertainment and debuting as the main rapper for the boy band BIGBANG in 2006. The group became one of the best-selling groups of all-time in Asia and one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Manju from India to BIGBANG’s T.O,P. Read her letter below.

Dear Seung Hyunssiii,

Idk how to start. I'm really happy and content that I got to know you. My only regret is that I wasn't with you from the beginning, still the last years have been a blessing. I never thought, just a name could make me smile, blush and worry. I love art, and you are the greatest art I've ever met in my life. I even named that Art; WONDERFULLY WEIRD. I know what I see is not everything, still the hardships, sacrifices, sufferings you've gone through made me realize that what you're right now is earned by you gracely and I should do the same. Tabi, In my darkest days you are my Moon.All along to me You were, You are, and You always will be my Moon.

Not gonna complain about anything. I've got no rights..I'm one of those,who do not stand a chance. It gives me a sense of peace and happiness, when I see the silly posts on your IG :-), The only access I've into your world. Even when waiting for you, I always hoped that you are living your life to the fullest without having any regrets. You made me realize my dreams and skills. Also taught me that "LOVE IS WAITING", and I'm really thankful for that. I wanna tell you that you are the "Home" I've always dreamed of. You are the mystery I never wanna solve. Even if you are not the type of person I thought you would be, still I wouldn't be disappointed in you...You are a human,not a god .And just one wish,Never quit on yourself.It's easier to quit on yourself than to keep going. So never settle for which is easy. Remember you own the darkness, they don't own you. Stay healthy, be happy , 'find and treasure your happiness' cause that's all what matters and be the light in my darkness....

(T.O.P - The. Only. Person)

From,

Manju Sojan

INDIA

Also Read: One the Woman’s Honey Lee ties the knot with American Korean boyfriend

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.