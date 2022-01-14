Dear Oppa: An Indian V.I.P loves everything about BIGBANG’s G Dragon from his smile to his skills

Kwon Ji Yong also known by his stage name G-Dragon, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, known as the ‘King of K-pop’. G-Dragon officially debuted in 2006, as the leader of the South Korean group, BIGBANG, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sohini from India to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa,

I'm proud to be a member of fandom v.i.p and the reason was G dragon.I love many other kpop groups and idols but you were my first crush.You are extremely talented and most of all a gifted idol. I love everything about you,your charming smile,rap and much more.Hope you read my letter someday and stay happy always.Saranghae,oppa!

Your fan,

Sohini Nanda

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.