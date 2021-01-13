Dear Oppa: An Iranian fan of Hwang In Yeop hopes to meet the True Beauty star in person once the pandemic ends

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, a fan from Iran writes to Hwang In Yeop. She expressed her love for the True Beauty star and hopes to meet her in the future.

Just when we thought that we were done being torn apart between the two lead actors with the end of Start-Up, we experience Déjà vu when we began watching True Beauty. As the internet stands divided between ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop, we've received a letter addressed to the latter as part of our Dear Oppa series. The letter has been written by a 15-year-old Parnia, who resides in Iran, who believes that she loves him the most. She adds that she wants to meet and hug him one day.

Read her letter below:

In Yeop Oppa!

I'm Parnia from Iran. I'm 15 years old

I love you so much and I follow True beauty like a crazy...Because it is a masterpiece:)

I always support you

I think I love you more than anyone because you are a wonderful human being along with the charm and a perfect face.

I desperately want to see you up close and hug you and say how much I love you ...

Although I know very well that this is completely impossible

Because I am much more worthless than the one you want to see me.

It is true that I am worthless.

But I really love you.

And I always see in my dreams that you are in my life..maybe not as a boyfriend ... but as an older brother that I love very much!:)

I want Covid-19 to end soon so I can come to South Korea and see you up close ...

Although I do not know where you are :)

The only wish of this little girl after succeeding in school is that she sees you and tells her that you love her ... although that little girl knows that this is not the case ...

With a lot of love

From Parnia who loves you more than everybody:)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

