Dear Oppa: An Italian ELF pens a letter to thank Super Junior member Kim Heechul for saving her life

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, we feature a letter from a fan in Italy revealing how Super Junior member Kim Heechul changed her life.

(Trigger Warning)

Over the past few weeks, we've received some sweet, elaborate emails from fans of different groups and stars as part of Dear Oppa. While many fans express their wish to meet their favourite Oppa, others send them love and wishes. Today, we've received a letter with a fan revealing how watching Kim Heechul on Knowing Brothers steered her away from suicidal thoughts. Andrea Degan from Italy penned a letter addressing the Super Junior member and thanked him for being in her life.

Read her letter below:

Dear Kim Heechul (from Super Junior)

I wondered who I should write this message, but You are certainly the right person. My English is quite poor, but I'll try my best expressing my feelings. I have a long and sad story, I was such a weirdo in society and nothing in private life. And do you know why? Because everybody cares only about my sister, she is in a wheelchair, so it's reasonable that the attentions go mostly to her, but is She better than me?

When She first got I'll, I thought She was better than me, but I refound myself in K-pop. I wanted to commit suicide in those times, but after watching an episode of Knowing Brothers, my thoughts started changing. I had already entered in the K-pop world, one of the reasons I was a weirdo, but Knowing Brothers and in particular, you became my life. You have the same personality as me, but You are respected and loved, I am just like garbage outside my room.

The only thing I want to say to you is to thank you. Thank you for giving yourself to your fans even if living like this is difficult. Your efforts saved a life, mine. Now I'm not garbage, I am one of the results that your efforts aren't gone. Continue being the fantastic and extravagant Kim Heechul.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

