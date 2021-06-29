Dear Oppa: An Italian STAY welcomes Hyunjin with open arms and says his existence makes her happy

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Eva from Italy dedicates her sweet letter to Stray Kids rapper, Hyunjin. Read her letter below.

Hyunjin (real name: Hwang Hyunjin) debuted with the group in 2017, after competing on the Mnet survival show of the same name. With his shy personality, great dancing and rapping skills, he took over fans’ hearts in an instant. Especially with the group’s last release where he sported long blonde hair, Hyunjin became a fan favourite among STAYs. He took a hiatus in February of this year, after school bullying allegations and there were no updates about him since. The group released their new digital single, Mixtape: OH, a couple of days ago, featuring Hyunjin. Their agency stated that he took time to reflect upon his personality and continued charity and more, and will return to the group’s activities from July 1, after four months. Fans awaited his return to the group and now that he’s back, they are all super-excited!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Eva from Italy to Stray Kids Hyunjin. Read her letter below.

Dear Hyunjin,

Hey, my name is Eva, I am a STAY from Italy and you are my bias. I am so happy that you are back, how are you? I hope you're happy.

Anyway you are my happiness!

When you cry I cry and when you laugh, I laugh with you, it may seem like a trivial thing but for me it is not so, I have never felt so happy since I discovered your existence and since you have finished the break I have been even happier.

I hope you do a concert in Italy so I can convince my mom to let me go because that's the thing I want most is to see you live. Because I'm sure it's much nicer to meet you and see Stray Kids live.

I love you.

Eva

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

