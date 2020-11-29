Dear Oppa: Ji Chang Wook fan from India says she was awestruck while watching K2 action scenes

Dear Oppa: In today's edition of Dear Oppa, a fan from India reveals her thoughts while watching Ji Chang Wook in K2 and why she adores him.

Pinkvilla readers are well aware of the Dear Oppa series! However, for those are new here, Dear Oppa features fan letters from across the globe addressed to K-pop stars and Korean actors. From BTS to Lee Min Ho and Park Bo Gum, we've featured a slew of letters in the past few days. Today's letter comes from India and it is addressed to Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook. In her letter to the Oppa, Varshini S B reveals being awestruck when she watched him in K2. She also hopes he continues to choose different types of scripts.

Read her letter below:

Dear Ji Chang Wook Oppa,

I don't know if this letter will reach you. Anyways, no harm in trying right???

Hope you are doing well...I am writing this to tell you that you are a versatile actor. I am a big fan of your stunts and fights... I have never seen such a power-packed performance in k dramas... I was awestruck on seeing you on the action scenes of K2. I was kind of blown away on seeing the air kick and it was very realistic to see you getting hurt ( hence tearing my heart into pieces)... I really liked your script selection especially the suspicious partner with suspenseful twist and turns. A very nice transition between 2 personalities in 'healer' (especially Bong Su character was lovely)...I have seen your dramas bloopers, you being very considerate towards fellow actors, making them comfortable. Very rare to see such personalities these times. You are a different combo ( a little bit shy yet confident, bubbling with energy yet composed) with powerful eyes ( am sure many would have fallen for that) and innocent smile. Keep going Oppa.. I have a dying wish to meet you in this lifetime before anything.. hoping for it.. Anyways, kumasmitha.. chuk ah yo.. keep doing different scripts... Looking forward to them from hundreds of miles away

Loads of love,

Varshini S B,

From India.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: An Indian fan says TWICE member Sana inspires her; Reveals she shares her bday with the K Pop idol

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×