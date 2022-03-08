Dear Oppa: Jung Hae In’s acting in ‘Something in the Rain’ made this fan’s heart flutter

Jung Hae In officially made his television debut through the series ‘Bride of the Century’ in 2014, and gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’. He got his first role as a lead actor in the 2018 drama ‘Something in the Rain’ and increased his already immense popularity through his leading roles in ‘D.P.’ and ‘Snowdrop’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shrabantee Mondal from India, to Jung Hae In. Read their letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I don't know in which state I am writing this letter to you. Today is 3rd March, right now I am on the train.

Oppa, I first saw you in ‘One Spring Night’, then in ‘Something in the Rain’. Trust me that those were your masterpieces. Especially in ‘Something in the Rain’ the way you acted made my heart flutter. My new journey is starting from tomorrow, I am studying nursing. It's very hard to get time for you Oppa but I try to watch everything. Your acting in ‘Snowdrop’ made me cry...I was literally crying that whole night. And the way you expressed your love to Young Ro... I was speechless. Your smile makes my worse days better. Right now I am feeling so bad, crying but still, I am thinking about you. Oppa, I think in someplace you and I will make a great pair, I know it sounds crazy but still…

Thank you, Oppa for staying in my life, making my life better. I still live in a fantasy world with you where you and I or you and Young Ro make a beautiful pair. Saranghae Oppa.

Oppa, I am Shrabantee Mondal from India sending you lots of hugs and love.

Saranghae Oppa

From,

A girl whose existence you don’t know.