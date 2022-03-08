Dear Oppa: Jung Hae In’s acting in ‘Something in the Rain’ made this fan’s heart flutter
Jung Hae In officially made his television debut through the series ‘Bride of the Century’ in 2014, and gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’. He got his first role as a lead actor in the 2018 drama ‘Something in the Rain’ and increased his already immense popularity through his leading roles in ‘D.P.’ and ‘Snowdrop’.
Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shrabantee Mondal from India, to Jung Hae In. Read their letter below.
Dear Oppa,
I don't know in which state I am writing this letter to you. Today is 3rd March, right now I am on the train.
Oppa, I first saw you in ‘One Spring Night’, then in ‘Something in the Rain’. Trust me that those were your masterpieces. Especially in ‘Something in the Rain’ the way you acted made my heart flutter. My new journey is starting from tomorrow, I am studying nursing. It's very hard to get time for you Oppa but I try to watch everything. Your acting in ‘Snowdrop’ made me cry...I was literally crying that whole night. And the way you expressed your love to Young Ro... I was speechless. Your smile makes my worse days better. Right now I am feeling so bad, crying but still, I am thinking about you. Oppa, I think in someplace you and I will make a great pair, I know it sounds crazy but still…
Thank you, Oppa for staying in my life, making my life better. I still live in a fantasy world with you where you and I or you and Young Ro make a beautiful pair. Saranghae Oppa.
Oppa, I am Shrabantee Mondal from India sending you lots of hugs and love.
Saranghae Oppa
From,
A girl whose existence you don’t know.
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars?
Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.