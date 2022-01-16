Dear Oppa: Lee Dong-Wook’s fan raves about Tale of the Nine Tailed; Says she’s ‘mesmerized’

Over the past few weeks, some heartwarming, sweet and touching letters have made their way to our inbox from all over the world. From letters for Im Siwan, Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO, TXT and so many more, our inbox has been full of love and admiration. Now we’ve received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Lee Dong-Wook. A fan named Ronetta Ingabire has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Lee Dong-Wook,

Whewww! Where do I even start?? This man! This man! Eish!!!!! The first time I ever saw Lee on the screen was in Goblin. I was totally mesmerized by his character 'grim reaper' and how superbly he perfected the character. This interest in his acting led me to watch more of his work and currently I am watching 'tale of the nine tailed'. And let me tell youuuuu, I am not dissappointedd!! He takes us to a different dimension with his charismatic, dramatic, emotional (and visual) acting. He fully embodies whichever character he plays that every viewer who watches it is fully engrossed with the plot of the story. I cannot fully begin to express how deeply proud I am of this manzz. Lee Dong-Wook, thank you for sharing your passion with this world. It resonates with many viewers, such as I. Can't wait to see more of your work!

PS. I love you.

