Dear Oppa: A Lee Jong Suk fan from India pours her heart out with an extraordinary wish

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Miyari from India dedicates her sweet letter to W’s Lee Jong Suk. Read her letter below.

Pinocchio or W, Lee Jong Suk has been fluttering many fans’ hearts since quite a long time. His gorgeous visuals and the characters he chooses to embody, have made him one of the most recognisable faces in the KDrama industry. He recently shared his luscious locks on his Instagram update, talking about a new mature side that he wants to showcase in his future activities after his military discharge. You either fall in love with the actor in first sight, or they gradually grow on to you. For Miyari, it was the latter.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Miyari from India to Lee Jong Suk. Read her letter below

My Lee Jong-Suk,

How can I address someone as 'My' when that person doesn't even know me? I have learnt in my life by staying alone, away from my family from the age of 10 that there's no word better than 'My' to address someone whom I care for. You see, I am very protective of the people I like and care. So, to write 'My Lee Jong-Suk' just for once on a piece of paper is giving me the amount of happiness that I can't even express here.

I don't remember when I started to like you, but believe me, it was not sudden. It was not when I watched the first series of you. It was not when I first saw how handsome, cute, hot and at the same time innocent as well your face is. I started to like you over the time when I started noticing there's something very common in all of your characters yet being so different from each other. It bothered me so much that I started thinking about you. Then I realised that the common element is you. You put a small piece of yourself in your every character. You said in one of your interviews that you are not like any of your characters. Are you sure that you are not there in your characters, Lee Jong-Suk?

You came back from your military service, Chukahaeyo! I like every little thing about you. I even like the comments your fans write about you. I feel happy reading them. I feel happy to see you smile. You said in your interview that you want to try hard to satisfy your fans and yourself. I want you to know that you don't need to try hard for your fans. Your fans already love you very much. Most importantly, your fans know that you love them too. When you just smile and tilt your head or you just wave your hand with that bright smile of yours, it's enough to flutter your fans' heart. They already love your acting, that's why they are your fan. Your acting brings out the best of every character you play and make the story so much believable that I cry when you cry, I laugh when you laugh.

Never doubt yourself for a moment to think that you'd let your fans down. You just need to do the latter part. Satisfy yourself, that's how you can become a better person in everything than you are now.

I wish we can meet in a world where our meeting can be as simple as meeting a new person in a new city. In a world, where you won't see me as a fan. In a world, where I won't see you as a celebrity. In a world, where we can meet just as persons and nothing else.

If you ever get to read this letter, please remember my words. Please remember me. Lee Jong-Suk, I hope you are doing well. Lee Jong-Suk, fighting!! ♡

Visit India soon.

With love and lots of love from India,

Your Miyari

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×