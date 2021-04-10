Dear Oppa: A Lee Jong Suk fan from Tunisia pours her heart out with an extraordinary wish

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Ilia from Tunisia dedicates her sweet letter to the actor, Lee Jong Suk. Read her letter below.

One of the finest actors to come out of the K-Drama industry is undoubtedly Lee Jong Suk. With his bright smile coupled with his incredible talent, there's no genre that he can't absolutely master. Ever since he debuted as a runway model, he has been setting and breaking records. For instance, when he debuted, he was the youngest male model to walk the Seoul Fashion Week ramp. His breakthrough success in the drama world came from his role in School 2013 and there was no looking back from there on.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ilia from Tunisia for the actor. Read here.

I am writing this letter to let you know that you have one more fan to add to the list of millions of fans. in fact i can't remember when i started to like you. I think 7 years ago. But When i saw you for the first time i fall in love with you. you dazzled me with the realism of your acting . it brings out the best of every character you play and makes the story so much believable that I cry when you cry, I laugh when you laugh. (W _Pinocchio_While you were sleeping _VIP_I can hear you voice_Romance is a bonus book_Doctor stranger) i have watched almost all of your series and movies ,and i have never found like your handsome, cuteness, hotness ,sweetness and at the same time innocent as well your face is, in my life.i remember when you said in your interview that you want to try hard to satisfy your fans and yourself. I want you to know that you don't need to try hard for your fans. Your fanlife .Yous already love you very much. Most importantly, your fans know that you love them too. When you just smile and tilt your head or you just wave your hand with that bright smile of yours, it's enough to flutter your fans' heart. They already love your acting, that's why they are your fans.You came back from your military service, Chukahaeyo! I miss you too much . I look forward to seeing you again. your absence has lasted for a long time . but because of that smile that you drew on our faces and the hope that you extended to us. I can wait for you for a long time more . I like your new look and your long hair .I don't know if you'll be able to read this. I don't know if you've ever seen any of the letters or notes that we, the fans send to you, and I probably never will know, but that's okay. I will keep the faith that you've received everything we've sent to you, whether it's in physical form, as in letters, presents or in spirit, when we're cheering or chanting during your concerts and other engagements, which is our way of letting you know how much we love what you do, and how much we love you.

I hope we can meet in the world and I can take a selfie with you. i wish you doing well, please take care of yourself because we need you (your fans) i hope you can read my words i know you even don't know me but i still love you

visit tunisia soon.

with love your ilia

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :PinkvillaNews1

