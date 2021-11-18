Dear Oppa: A Malaysian ARMY feels extremely inspired by BTS’ Jungkook’s hard work

Jeon Jung Kook, born September 1, 1997, better known mononymously as Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Under BTS, he has sung three solo songs; the first, pop track ‘Begin’ from the 2016 album ‘Wings’, told his story of moving to Seoul at a young age to become an idol and expresses his gratitude towards his fellow members for taking care of him during that time. The second, a future bass song titled ‘Euphoria’, was released with an accompanying nine-minute short film on April 5, 2018, as the introduction to the third part of BTS' 'Love Yourself' series.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Lavanya from Malaysia to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear hyeong JK,

First the fault thanks to pinkvilla platform for giving me such a huge opportunity. I'm forever grateful for this chance. Hi, I'm Lavanya from malaysia! I love all the members of my hyeong on bts. But, this letter is for you dear JK. There is a reason, I get inspired by your voice and your dance often. Also I get inspired by your hard working spirit. I took a lot of effort to sing as you, and as a girl I'm happy I have a little voice of you and get such compliments from some people. Hope one day I will be able to show you my talent. I truly get inspired by you dear brother. You are doing well. Keep rocking and shine. I learn a lot from you working hard, never giving up, mentally strong, having a positive mind set and the struggle you faced in the past. Would like to learn many more from you and the others hyeong. Thanks for being a great inspiration!

your yeodongsaeng,

Lavanya

Malaysia

