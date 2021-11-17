Dear Oppa: A Malaysian ARMY wants to be kindhearted and hardworking like BTS’ V

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pooja from Malaysia to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Beloved brother, V Taehyung

I'm A, B, C, D of Pooja. First of all, I'm very grateful and thankful to have this opportunity of sending my thoughts to you through this. Well, I don't have much to say about you by expressing myself through a letter, but in actions yes. However, I want to say a two sentences words "Thank You" to you for everything you do. Thank you for being a good humble being. Thank you for being loyal to your army's. Thank you for caring for kids and animals. Thank you for working hard to sing and dance. Thank you for being a member of BTS. Thank you for making jokes with a serious face. Thank you for loving your army's and Bts members. Thank you for hiding your sadness or anything and being happy for us. Thank you for being you and being unique. Thank you for everything....! You may wonder why I'm saying thank you. That is because, all this things makes me feel admire about you, to know more about you like a history, to share about you, to be like a person with kind hearted, to be unique. I took this opportunity to make this "Thank you" word popular, since it's not often being used. It would be really great if the "Thank you" word has been used often to appreciate others' work. Surely it gives more motivation. I hope this Thank you of mine, gives motivation for your upcoming work, to do more and never give up. I don't just say I appreciate and support you brother, but i show in deed and truth

Pooja,

Malaysia

Also Read: EVERGLOW members look drop dead gorgeous in avant garde pieces for latest comeback

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.