Dear Oppa: A Minoz from India gushes about how she 'fell for Pachinko star Lee Min Ho at first sight'

Minoz and new fans alike are going gaga over Lee Min Ho's delectable performance as Koh Hansu in Pachinko. While we've come to accept nothing but brilliance from the mega talented and ultra handsome Hallyu star, with classic and hit dramas like Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch under his impressive repertoire, the fandom witnessed Lee Min Ho in a drastically different light when it comes to his "different shades of grey" character and versatile acting range in Pachinko.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sohany Rahman from Bangladesh to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on January 10, 2021) below:

Dear Lee Min Ho oppa,

I am Sohany from Bangladesh. I know that your worldwide fans are more than the total population of South Korea. I don't even know if you will read my letter or not. But I'm hoping that you will read it.

You are like a sunshine to me. I had first fallen for you after seeing the drama "The Heirs". You are such a damn cute person. I fell for you at first sight. Your talking skills, your acting each and every gesture of yours strongly attracts me towards you. "The Legend of the Blue Sea" drama was really really funny and romantic. When your "The King: Eternal Monarch" was released I was so desperate to watch it, but I resisted myself for the two months to watch it as a whole. And when the last episode released I completed watching the drama in three nights staying awake.. When I knew the news about your struggle with your career, your accident it totally broke my heart. We can't feel how you felt when your dream of being a soccer player shattered, but we obviously support in your every dream that you will be dreaming. I can't imagine what would've happened in this lockdown if I hadn't engaged myself watching your dramas.

I'm waiting for your next drama Pachinko. Aah, a few days ago we watched your video with Lee Seun-gi oppa, that was so damn cute that I don't know how many numerous times I watched it. Especially when your mom was calling you out and you replied, that part is so cute.

I am now studying medicine and the Medical System of South Korea attracts me a lot and I really want to go to South Korea. I hope one day my this dream will come true.

Till then stay healthy oppa, coz after that whenever you will feel sick please come to me so that I can treat you.

Love You oppa,

Sohany Rahman

From Bangladesh..

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz gushes Pachinko star Lee Min Ho's genuine eyes have acting skills of another league

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.