Dear Oppa: A Minoz from The Philippines calls Lee Min Ho the brightest star & pens a lovely poem for him

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Catherine Mallari from The Philippines dedicates her sweet letter to the actor Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

The star who shone the brightest, spreading Hallyu wave across the world, is none other than The King: Eternal Monarch star, Lee Min Ho. He started acting as early as 2003 but only received widespread recognition as Gu Jun Pyo in the 2009 drama Boys Over Flowers. Since then, he went on to be a part of popular shows that gained him both domestic and international acclaim. He also is known for his philanthropy. He set up a fun-raising platform called PROMIZ which supports donation for humanitarian and social causes.

Lee Min Ho is truly an all-rounder as he wears the hats of a singer, an actor, a model and a philanthropist. The actor celebrates his birthday on June 22. The Minoz fandom is definitely gearing for a grand celebration and one of the Minoz has also written a poem!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Catherine Mallari from The Philippines to actor Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

To our King: Lee Min Ho,

Hello. I am Catherine Mallari, a fan since I was elementary up until now that I am a graduating college student. I am from the Philippines. I just want to greet our birthday king a “Happy Happy Birthday!” We are glad that you were born and you are our oppa and a reason to smile

To our Sirius A of the constellation Canis Major. Sirius A is the brightest star. To our Quasar. Quasar is the brightest object in the universe. Here’s a simple poem for you:

Let us all celebrate

The day that you was born

From one country

To another country

We are clapping from afar

To you who is the brightest star

Never seize to fly

We are going there,

even though it’s so high

You are always heard

We are always here

And I know this dream of one day

Will become finally, soon.

I hope you are happy because you deserve that. I hope you will meet the woman who’s God’s gift to you. Your life is precious and you did great. You are someone’s reason to smile. We are praying for you too! I hope to see you soon. Happy Birthday angel.

Your number zero fan,

Catherine Mallari

From the Philippines, with love.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

