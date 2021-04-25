Dear Oppa: A Minoz from Singapore REVEALS Lee Min Ho's innocent childish smile removes all her stress and pain

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Tashmin Emran from Singapore dedicates her sweet letter to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

If you're an ardent fan of K-dramas, then you've most definitely watched a series starring the inimitable Lee Min Ho. Over the years past, the 33-year-old actor has starred in classic dramas like Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea, etc. His previous outing was The King: Eternal Monarch, for which the handsome actor received plenty of praises while he recently wrapped shooting for the highly-awaited AppleTV+ series Pachinko in Vancouver, Canada.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tashmin Emran from Singapore to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below:

Dear Lee Min Ho oppa,

Hello oppa, I’m Tashmin from Singapore .. Oppa you are really my angel. You help me to forget about my tension and pain. This is one of the reasons I love you so much. When I feel bad or something makes me sad I see your pics or watch your video clips specially your smile those make me happy... You are an antidepressant... A blessing for me really. You gave me mental support and strength when I was going through a hard time. You don’t know about it but you did it. When my parents had COVID-19, that was a very hard time for me, I was far away from them...

Oppa you don’t know but you truly help us (your Minoz). Honestly, God sent you to make people happy and to fill our life with lots of happiness. It’s not my story, it’s the story of most of your Minoz. Yeah, you are an angel. Not only for your fans but also for so many people... Forever grateful to God for sending you in my life...

May God bless you with a long life. May God keep you healthy and happy forever. You are very very precious for me. Your innocent childish smile removes all my stress and pain... Saranghae.

Thanks

Regards

Tashmin Emran

Singapore

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

