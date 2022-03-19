Dear Oppa: A Minoz from US feels Pachinko will be The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho's 'calling card'

Lee Min Ho will be seen in a new avatar as crime lord Koh Hansu in the highly-awaited series, Pachinko. While Minoz have their countdown on for the show's premiere next week, Pachinko is sure to cement Lee Min Ho's status further as a bonafide Hallyu star, loved across the globe with millions and millions of admirers. That's thanks to his unforgettable performances in classic dramas like Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea to the more recent, The King: Eternal Monarch. Pachinko, we're certain, will be no different!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by N. Smith from the US to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below:

Dear Lee Min Ho:

I fell in love with you many years ago after a friend introduced me to your KDrama, Boys Over Flowers. I was so captivated by your incredible talent and how you shaped Junpyo's character as you saw the storyline. You have gone in every KDrama to continue to hone your skills and to take on every character as your own. I went back to watch some of your earlier series before Boys Over Flowers to The King: Eternal Monarch and anyone can see just how far you have come and what an incredible actor you truly are. You are not just an actor but an awesome singer, which I hope you will not walk away from your gift. You have a voice that melts the hearts all around the world. Your modeling and acting has brought the elite fashion houses to your door for you to be their ambassador/spokesperson and you have covered countless magazine covers, billboards, and tv ads.

However, your talent being bar none is not the only reason I love you. I love that you are humble, strong in your faith, generous, a humanitarian, but above all is the strong relationship you share with your family.

I like millions of others are patiently awaiting the airing of Pachinko. I just saw reviews today of your LA premier and reading all that was said about your acting, do not be surprised if your door knocks endlessly and your phones ring incessantly because Pachinko will be the calling card for more than you can imagine.

May God continue to bestow many blessings upon you.

N. Smith

USA

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

