Dear Oppa: A MOA from India wishes TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin a speedy recovery
Soobin debuted in March 2019 as the leader of the South Korean boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Also comprising four other members - Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai - TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s debut EP ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ debuted and peaked at number 1 on the Billboard World Albums Chart, and also entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140. At the time, the EP was the highest-charting debut album by any male K-Pop group.
Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from India to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin. Read their letter below.
Dear Soobin Oppa,
I love you...I adore you and your simplicity...You are so cute, talented and caring...you are just perfect. I fell for you when I was watching TXT's interview...you were sitting in the centre and were looking so handsome. Your smile and your hair, everything was so perfect. Then I watched ‘Blue Hour’ MV…’Blue Hour’ is the song which made me a MOA, it's such a wonderful song and my favourite too...
I am very sad to hear that you are diagnosed with COVID-19...Dear Oppa, please take good care of yourself...I love you and wish you a speedy recovery...I know you are very strong and you'll surely kick this virus out of your body in a few days...Stay strong and stay safe...MOAs love you and TXT very much. You all are very special to me.
Saranghae TXT,
Sending you love and well wishes
From India
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
