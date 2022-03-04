Dear Oppa: A MOA wishes TOMORROW X TOGETHER on their 3rd debut anniversary

Also known as TXT, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a boy group under BIGHIT MUSIC, comprising five members: Soobin Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group debuted in March 2019 with their EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’, becoming the highest-charting debut album by any male K-Pop group at the time. Today, on March 4, TOMORROW X TOGETHER celebrates their third debut anniversary as a group.

Today’s heartfelt letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Aayushi to TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Read their letter below.

Dear TOMORROW X TOGETHER,

It’s now three years since your debut, the beginning of a whole new chapter to your career, which so far has only cemented a unique meaning to the generation you sing for. I have been there with you since January 2019, almost two months from before your debut and to have witnessed what you have made out of TXT in these three years, I only feel extremely proud as a fan.

‘The Dream Chapter: Star’ wasn’t a typical K-pop boy group debut, it had a lot of thought under the colourful pages of its photobook: a struggling teen, accepting flaws, finding our summer and seeking the star in us. Besides being an album depicting youth with its bright yellow and blue palette of colours, this album was a true introduction to what you as a band stood for: warm vocals, skilful dancing and lyrics that spoke for a generation. For me, this album was the best beginning for you, as since then I have only witnessed you growing. From ‘Magic’ to ‘Eternity’, then to ‘Minisode:1’ and most recently ‘Freeze’, you have evenly progressed, getting better and better at your discography.

The most I want to express as a fan is the fact that I have always found you reliable whenever I was at my lowest. Coincidentally or not, 2018 was a tough year for me and your debut in early 2019 was a fresh flow of hope and strength. Somewhere deep down I found somebody of my age giving me the energy to keep going, accepting my shortcomings and working on them, and that somebody was you. Since then, reverting back to your music has become a habit because you have not only managed to cheer me up when I was at my lowest but made me happier when I was already happy, loved and validated more when I already have good vibes around.

Thank you HueningKai for being the literal sunshine, cheering us up with your beautiful smile always. Thank you Taehyun for your wise words and your incredible voice that saved millions. Thank you Beomgyu for being our energizer, the ideal best friend one can get, yet helping us face realities upright with strength. Thank you Yeonjun for inspiring us to keep striving for what we aim for in life, no matter what obstacles come our way or how long it takes to achieve it. And finally, thank you Soobin for becoming an ideal example of overcoming our inner doubts and identifying what we really are capable of, for leading TOMORROW X TOGETHER as nobody else could. Thank you to the band that strengthened me to pave the path I’m supposed to carve out for myself, for being an idol that rightly motivated me to work for the dream I’ve always wanted to achieve.

Let’s stay together, tomorrow as well. Happy three years to you.

From Aayushi,

a MOA from debut, till forever.