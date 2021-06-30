Dear Oppa: An NCTzen from India says whenever she feels helpless, Taeyong’s words remind her to stay strong

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Nikhitha from India dedicates her sweet letter to NCT’s Taeyong. Read her letter below

Probably the most patient person on planet Earth, Lee Taeyong, known as Taeyong, is the leader of NCT, a 23-member group with 3 subunits. He is an all-rounder idol who can sing, dance, rap, and write lyrics. Because of his immense talent and proficiency, he was even chosen to be a part of the K-Pop Avengers group, SuperM. Taeyong has, to his credit, over 30 songs written in four different languages. He recently released an exciting collaboration single with Red Velvet’s Seulgi titled ‘Rose’. Leading 22 members is not easy, and with each passing day, Taeyong inspires many NCTzens with his skills and charms!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nikhitha from India to NCT’s Taeyong. Read her letter below.

To my dear Taeyong oppa,

I am Nikhitha of South India. I have come across NCT through "Baby Don't Stop". It is where I wanted to know more about Taeyong and other NCT members.

As I am going through your videos in the past, you made a Vlive on the occasion of your birthday in a field. That was the moment that changed my life. When you said- "It's okay. Life can be hard. But you can be you and I will always root for you". I was so inspired by your words. There should be a trigger point for anyone to face tough situations. For me, you are the one. Thanks Taeyong oppa, you have been my inspiration later on to today.

Whenever I feel helpless, I tell myself - "That is the person you admire, you mustn't let him down. You must stay strong like him." Thanks to your songs that fill such days. You have encouraged me through your works. You are the positive vibe for many people like me. I am really grateful to be an admirer of you.

For every step you take, we will be with you.

Stay strong and healthy.

Hwaiting.

