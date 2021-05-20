Dear Oppa: An NCTzen recalls how WayV’s 2020 MAMA performance turned her into a fan; Says she stans all units

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Sreetama from India dedicates her sweet letter to the 23-member boy group NCT. Read her letter below.

NCT is a massive group that houses 23 members and is divided into four sub-units. The group sits right in the middle of two polar opposites in the K-Pop industry - the extremely popular groups on one side and the extremely underrated groups on the other. Debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment, NCT has gone on to break and make records such as selling 2.6 million album copies in one month, being the only SM group to achieve it and more. Recently, their subunit NCT Dream recorded one million sales in just a week of its release of their new album, ‘Hot Sauce’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sreetama from India to all the members of NCT. Read her letter below.

Hi! I'm a 15 year old NCTzen from India. I had known NCT from a long time but started stanning them genuinely in February 2020. I stan all the units - NCT 127, NCT U, Dream & WayV. Before stanning I casually used to listen to their music a lot. Then I saw their MAMA 2020 performance in February, specially the Turn Back Time stage by WayV made me a fan. It took me some time to understand NCT's rotational system but eventually I came to know the 23 members in detail and love them equally. I am both an NCTzen and ARMY. In my opinion, NCT's discography is dope. Their experimental sounds, choreo etc. all are dope. Props to Taeyong who is the leader and pillar of NCT, I love him. I hope in a few years NCT gets the fame they deserve and success. I'm happy they became million seller with their Resonance album and went up to Billboard. I will love them forever till death.

I can't meet you face to face,it will stay a dream forever but I'm happy to just see you working hard for your fans.

To the world NCT! Fighting!

From Sreetama.

Kolkata,India.

