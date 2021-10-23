Dear Oppa: A Nepali fan pens why no one except Song Joong Ki could play Yoo Shi Jin in Descendants of the Sun

Before baffling us with his devilish avatar as Vincenzo Cassano in Vincenzo, it was as Captain Yoo Shi Jin in Descendants of the Sun that Song Joong Ki further cemented his mark as a true blood Hallyu star. For those waiting eagerly to see Joong Ki in his next projects, not only do we have his upcoming film, Bogota, but we'll also get to watch the handsome Space Sweepers star in the upcoming JTBC drama, Chaebol Family's Youngest Son.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Bibhuti Shrestha from Nepal to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on May 7, 2021) below:

Annyeonghaseyo Joong ki Oppa,

Chal ji nae sho sso yo?

I've finally mustered up my courage to lift my pen after 5 years of hopelessly being in love with you as "Captain Yoo Shi Jin". Normally, I am a K-drama fan but after watching DOTS for 1st time in 2016, I understood the meaning of fangirl. I am still surprised how one can fall head over heels for someone imaginary. I've asked myself countless times, would I fall for anyone that had portrayed the character of Yoo Shi Jin? Well, the answer is a big NO because the passion in your eyes, your mischievous yet heart-melting smile and the depth and intensity you add to the character would not be the same without you.

I was honestly upset when you got married but I was devastated when you broke apart. I felt the pain in my heart thinking about all the hardships you were going through. Despite the time being merciless on you Oppa, you stood strong and kept working hard. Seeing this, my respect for you as a person just increased. Arthdal Chronicles showed how you grew as an actor, both Eun-seom and Saya were applaudable. However, Vincenzo has made me fall for a cold-blooded consigliere mafia.

Oppa, I am miles away from you and we might or might never cross paths but I want to keep watching your work till my last day. I want to watch you grow as an actor and as a person too, I wonder how you would look with your grey hair, but one thing is for sure, I will still be in love with you and will be wishing you well. I wish you all the happiness in the world, Oppa. Take your good care and be happy.

Your fangirl,

Bibhuti Shrestha

Kathmandu, Nepal

