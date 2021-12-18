Dear Oppa: A Nigerian Minoz says 'her inspiration & day to day motivation' Lee Min Ho has MANY FANS in Nigeria

Lee Min Ho has been missed on the small screen since the handsome and talented Hallyu star's last outing, The King: Eternal Monarch. While we have to wait for some time more before the highly-awaited release of Pachinko, in which Lee Min Ho plays Koh Hansu, a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organised crime, we have Lee's many classic dramas like Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, Personal Taste, etc., to re-binge-watch again and again and again!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Oti Chinaza from Nigeria to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on February 10, 2021) below:

Hello Oppa,

My name is Oti Chinaza from Nigeria in Africa.

I first watched your drama (Boys Over Flower) back in 2013 when I was on school holidays, I was so drawn to your character (Gu Jun Pyo) that I literally searched and watched the dramas you starred in under a week. But I still couldn't get enough.

I've been your fan since then, your passionate and supportive fan. I know we are world's and oceans apart, I might not even get to attend your fan meeting in this life but it's okay, I am more than happy to be cheering you up from the sidelines. I want you to know that you have lots of fans from my country and I am your number 1 fan from Nigeria.

I love all your drama and movies and my favourite is Boys Over Flower, Followed by Gangnam Blues. Your last drama The King: Eternal Monarch was such a hit internationally and I am so proud of you because you are so hardworking and a good man with a good heart. You are my inspiration and day to day motivation. I always include you in my prayers, I always wish you good health, more success in life and for you to always be happy.

I am looking forward to Pachinko, any drama with you on it is sure to be a hit, and I know you won't disappoint.

Love you always Oppa, Love from Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz wonders how Lee Min Ho can be 'fantastic, outstanding & beautiful at the same time'

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.