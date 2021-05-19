  1. Home
Dear Oppa: An old South African fan thinks of Lee Min Ho as her son; Gives him heartfelt advice & blessings

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, a fan from South Africa dedicates her sweet letter to the actor Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.
2954 reads Mumbai
Actor Lee Min Ho at the Innisfree Play Green Festival in 2015 Lee Min Ho attending the Innisfree Play Green Festival in 2015. (Pic Credits: News1)
Nicknamed as the ‘King of K-Dramas’ and ‘Hallyu King’, Lee Min Ho’s shows are considered a classic in the Korean entertainment industry. He debuted in 2003 and recently celebrated his 15 year debut anniversary. With popular shows such as ‘Boys Over Flowers’, ‘City Hunter’, Legend of The Blue Sea’, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and more, he has made an indefinite mark on the industry. He’s even the first-ever Korean actor to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum!

 

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from South Africa to the actor Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

 

Dear Lee Min Ho,

 

Greetings from South Africa. Here in South Africa you also have a large fan base. The rainbow nation is in support of your great work.

 

To me you are a son and as an older person I respect that you don't expect older folk to be part of your fans. Well, I am just that. 

 

Thank you for sharing your great talent with your fans. 

I wish you a long and prosperous acting career, good health and be safe wherever you may travel. I do keep you in prayer for all the above. 

 

Always do your best, don't be pressured by the fans or your peers but be of strong character to be yourself, shine that precious light that you are and unbeknown to you, you put smiles on many people's faces and warm their hearts with your charm. 

 

So, I wish you well, dear friend. For now and forever remain a blessing. 

 

안부 

팬에서. 어머니처럼. 

N.B

자신에게 충실하게 유지하십시오

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

