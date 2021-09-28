Dear Oppa: A Pakistani fan lists the various qualities of the emotive actor and idol Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label of Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy group Astro. In 2017, Cha Eun Woo was cast in the KBS2 drama 'Hit the Top'. The same year, he starred in the web drama 'Sweet Revenge'. In 2018, Cha Eun Woo starred in the web drama 'Top Management'. The same year, Cha Eun Woo was cast in the JTBC romantic comedy series 'Gangnam Beauty', his first leading role on television. Cha Eun Woo saw a rise in popularity after the series aired, and was included in GQ Korea's ‘Men of the Year’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nahal Naib from Pakistan to Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

Dear Cha Eunwoo,

I know you'll never see this, but I just want to put it out there somehow so that I appreciate you so much . I really can't put my finger on what it is about you that I'm so loyal about loving. There are so many reasons; you're kind, compassionate, dedicated, respectful. My gut feeling says you're a good person and the hope that I might meet you one day is literally the first thought that makes me smile when I'm sad. Thank you for being my friend when I need it the most, and thank you for bringing joy to the world through the work you do. I also want to congratulate you on your new apartment. I think it's a beautiful achievement. I hope you live a comfortable life in your new home and I hope you make lots of beautiful memories there. I'm sending you so much love and respect and I wish I could say I'll be here if you need a friend but you don't even know I exist. By some miracle, if you discover my existence somehow, I hope you find a friend in me.

