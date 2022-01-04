Dear Oppa: A Rwandan fan was left gobsmacked at Lee Joon Gi’s acting skills in ‘Flower of Evil’

Lee Joon Gi is an actor, singer, dancer, and model. He rose to fame in his first leading role playing a clown in the critically acclaimed film ‘The King and the Clown’ (2005) and gained further recognition in the romantic comedy ‘My Girl’ (2005−06). Since then, he has diversified into other genres such as historical dramas (sageuk) and action thrillers. He is also known for his work in the ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ as Wang So. The popularity of his work overseas, especially in Asia, have established him as a top Hallyu star.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nel from Rwanda to Lee Joon Gi. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I don't know where to start, I'm filled with many emotions right now! I've always watched and enjoyed your dramas, but I got so hooked when I started watching "Flower of evil" I don't get how someone gets to be born incredibly talented like you are! Whenever I think about all the roles you've played, how versatile you are, I always come to the conclusion that you are the best actor in Korea! Now that I got to write a letter to you, I feel like crying, it's like a dream come true. I truly hope that one day you will get to see this letter and see how much of an impact you've made and how much you're loved! You're so kind and cheerful and you deserve the best things in this world Oppa. I'm eagerly waiting for your next project, Oppa fighting! Sending you lots of love and hugs!

Love

Nel

From Rwanda

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.