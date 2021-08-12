Dear Oppa: Seeing BTS’ beautiful smiles keeps this Indian ARMY ‘grinning all day’

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism. Their work also often references literature and psychological concepts and includes an alternative universe storyline.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Khushi from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

First, I would like to thank PINKVILLA for giving this opportunity to us

I'm Khushi from India. And I'm writing this letter to BTS.

Dear oppa,

I am thankful to you that you came into the life of all of us in the army. You supported us all. You became the reason for our happiness when I and all of us army were in the difficult times of our lives.So you tell me how we army can't love you. We all wanted to meet you as soon as possible. I don't know if we will meet. But there's a hope that I will definitely meet you all.

I just wanted to remind you that "You're our strength and We love you all the most even if we're in our worst. Seeing your smile automatically brings a smile to my face. Thank you BTS members for giving us a wonderful life. Life without you seems to be impossible for me."

Thank you

Yours lovingly

Khushi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.